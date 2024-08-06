Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.33

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.33 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.12). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.33.

About Newmark Security

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.