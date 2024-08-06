News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.
News Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. News has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.35.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
