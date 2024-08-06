News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.