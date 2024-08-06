NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after buying an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.41. The stock had a trading volume of 238,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,917. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

