NN (NNBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Stock Down 0.3 %

NN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 57,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NN has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $167.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NN

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.