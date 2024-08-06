Northland Securities Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $4.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.68% from the company’s current price.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 243,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,212. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.