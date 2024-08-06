Nova (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q2 guidance at $1.27-1.42 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.270-1.420 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nova Price Performance
NVMI opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Nova
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
