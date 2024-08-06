Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.62 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.

NOVT stock traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

