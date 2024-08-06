Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.62 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.
NOVT stock traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
