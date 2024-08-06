Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.14 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.
Novanta Price Performance
NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
