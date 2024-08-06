Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.14 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.