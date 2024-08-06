Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $130.15. 3,271,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

