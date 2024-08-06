Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($9.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($21.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 316.90% and a negative net margin of 202.97%. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Price Performance

NUWE opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUWE

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.