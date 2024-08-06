nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $927.8-944.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.30 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.29 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 2,854,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,312. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

