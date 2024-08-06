NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.0994 on Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $79.03 million and $2.96 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,760 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,759.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10050361 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,723,585.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

