Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Oconee Federal Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.26. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.
About Oconee Federal Financial
