Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.26. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

