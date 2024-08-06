OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 147.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,750 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

