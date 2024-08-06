OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.