Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 403,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

