OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $31.70 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $8.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

