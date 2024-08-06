OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

