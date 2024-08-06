ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Down 3.6 %

OGS opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

