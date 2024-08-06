OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

