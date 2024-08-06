Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

