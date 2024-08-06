Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

