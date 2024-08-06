Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,929,000 after acquiring an additional 304,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $139,600,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

