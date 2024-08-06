Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.48

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $7.46. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 3,470,218 shares trading hands.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 4.5 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.70%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.