Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 15th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

