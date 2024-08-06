OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $471.34

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.34 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 483.08 ($6.17). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.07), with a volume of 1,268,823 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
