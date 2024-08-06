Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY24 guidance to $6.77-7.07 EPS.

OTTR stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

