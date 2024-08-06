Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

NYSE PLTR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,282,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,705,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,450,229 shares of company stock worth $242,366,525 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

