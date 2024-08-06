Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

