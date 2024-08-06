Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

