Pampa Energía (PAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAM stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,169. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

