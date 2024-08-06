Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAAS opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

