Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 412.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 16.57 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.51.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

