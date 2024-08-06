Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 412.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Pantheon Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 16.57 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.51.
About Pantheon Resources
