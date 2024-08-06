Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Financial Survey

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 3 0 2.50 Diversified Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.20%. Diversified Energy has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 5.71% 35.02% 10.73% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Par Pacific and Diversified Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.53 billion 0.16 $728.64 million $7.99 2.95 Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.77 $758.02 million N/A N/A

Diversified Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Diversified Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.