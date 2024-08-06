Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

