Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PATK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

