Pax Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $111.63 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 111,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.