Payfare (PAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$51.90 million during the quarter. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Payfare Stock Performance

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.92. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.09 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

Featured Articles

