Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.40.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $210.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paylocity by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 16,049.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

