Paymentus (PAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paymentus Price Performance
PAY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Paymentus
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.