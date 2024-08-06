Paymentus (PAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

