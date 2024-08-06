Pembina Pipeline (PBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBA opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

