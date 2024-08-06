Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 173,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,101. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

