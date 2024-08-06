Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Personalis has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

