Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,203. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

