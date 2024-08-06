Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. On average, analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,155. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

