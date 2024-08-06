Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 0.3 %

PLL opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLL

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.