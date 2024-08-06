Pinterest, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PINS)

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

