Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 476,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
