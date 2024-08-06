Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 476,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.