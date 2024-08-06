Pixelworks (PXLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PXLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

